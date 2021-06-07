Reader ‘s opinion Researchers do not have enough time to make statements

Reducing the emphasis on grants in research funding alone would free up research resources and reduce the average workload of researchers.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported (4.6.) the difficulty of obtaining researcher opinions on draft laws. As the comments of Keijo Hämäläinen and Liisa Nieminen interviewed in the story suggested, the root causes of the problem are related to the researchers’ lack of time.

In my experience, at least almost all researchers working on social issues are willing and ready to use their expertise to promote common issues, for example in the form of expert comments. However, a typical researcher working in Finland constantly has a combination of monitoring the development of the research field, making research publications, peer review and possibly delivering, teaching, mentoring students and postgraduate students, and sitting and reporting on various university internal committees, to name a few. However, the biggest time constraint is probably the insensitive fundraising rumba, which typically drowns months out of annual working hours.

The above are, in practice, mandatory obligations, all of which are very seldom fulfilled in normal working hours, if by anyone. And when there is time left for the rest of life, it is often no longer enough to give researcher opinions related to bills, for example.

If the public administration wants to use the professional skills of researchers more effectively than at present, it is worth considering both the size of research investments and their organization. As a first step, reducing the weight of grants in research funding alone would free up research resources and reduce the average workload of researchers. In this way, more support could be given from the research sector to, for example, public administration decision-making.

Jukka Rintamäki

researcher, Loughborough University, United Kingdom

