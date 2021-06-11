No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Provides for a provincial tax similar to the municipal tax

June 11, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

In public a provincial tax has been discussed. Its proponents emphasize that only a provincial tax allows for real self-government of welfare areas and encourages operational efficiency. Opponents, for their part, fear the provincial tax will raise the overall tax rate.

There is a solution to this disagreement: a provincial tax similar to the municipal tax is provided, but in such a way that this provincial tax is deductible in municipal taxation. Such a system provides the benefits of a provincial tax, but does not increase overall taxation.

The municipality can, in principle, keep its tax burden unchanged, as it loses its income only from those tasks that move to welfare areas. If they want to carry out new tasks, the municipality can increase its tax burden. Of course, some degree of equalization system is needed between welfare areas, as it is now between different municipalities.

Pekka Louhelainen

Deputy Judge, Oulu

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

