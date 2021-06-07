Reader ‘s opinion Plastic that ends up in the sea is a serious threat

The main cause of pollution in the world’s seas is underdeveloped waste management.

Animals die on land as well as in the ocean. Fish eat plastic, and we eat fish. There is also plastic in the rainwater! There is rubbish, why can’t you throw rubbish in it? Why is there so much plastic in everything?

The main cause of pollution in the world’s seas is underdeveloped waste management. Another big problem is that many products have a lot of plastic.

Although the Baltic Sea does not have the same debris whirlpool as the world’s oceans, littering is still a serious threat. Of particular concern are microplastics that end up in the sea. They are a big disadvantage to fish for example and through fish to us humans because fish eat microplastics and we eat fish.

In Finland, an average of 90 percent of beach debris is plastic. Most of the debris is on the beaches of large cities. Garbage from the shores can end up in the sea. The vast majority of plastic waste comes from the sea.

It is estimated that 70% of the debris entering the sea ends up on the seabed. If each of us sorted at least half of the rubbish we throw away, the world would already be much cleaner. I would like my generation to have the same or perhaps better chances of living than it does now.

Marja Siimes

schoolboy, 12 years old, Helsinki

