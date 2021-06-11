Reader ‘s opinion Parent: Don’t be afraid to give your child peace of mind

At the same time, of course, it is considered that the child does not cause danger or harm to himself or others.

Last Concerns have been raised that parents do not play with their children enough but immerse themselves in their own stuff at the playground (HS Opinion 6.6. and 9.6.).

I want to encourage other everyday heroes raging in the cross-wave of today’s parenting pressures: If your child is playing and happy, don’t bother. Instead: Breathe for a moment! Talk to another parent. Just listen for a moment to your own thoughts. It’s also not wrong to dig up the phone and finally respond to an urgent message, pay a late bill, postpone a consultation time, or just calm your mind while looking at some beautiful tulip pictures. At the same time, of course, it is considered that the child does not cause danger or harm to himself or others.

And you who see in the playground a parent who doesn’t play with their child: don’t judge indifference or passover. You know nothing about this parent, you don’t know how many block towers he has already built today, how many songs he sang, played, embraced, fed, comforted and said emotions. This may be the only breath of his day and a chat session with another adult.

The child also needs space and peace to explore and play without the parent breathing in the neck. Constant interaction and gossiping is also difficult for a child. Momentary boredom can feed creativity much better than a parent’s forced play attempts.

Coronavirus time has been really lonely for many families with young children. Once all the games between earth and sky have been played at home and you can finally get to the park to enjoy the summer and other company, no one should feel worse about letting their children play freely and rest or talking to other parents. Could we just believe that the vast majority of parents do their best and often even more than they can handle.

