Reader ‘s opinion Outlying supplement back to use

Forget it sote and the construction of welfare areas. Reintroduce the peripheral allowance for nurses and doctors (municipal and state employees). It was still in effect when I graduated as a nurse in 1975.

The more remote or further north the job was, the greater the increase – which is what the name implies. I would add more to attract doctors and nurses to earn even in slightly more remote areas. As I recall, the compensation was quite substantial, and would certainly be a cheaper solution than these others that are now being planned.

Marja Haapanen

Ähtäri

