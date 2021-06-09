Reader ‘s opinion Outlying supplement back to use

No Result
by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Forget it sote and the construction of welfare areas. Reintroduce the peripheral allowance for nurses and doctors (municipal and state employees). It was still in effect when I graduated as a nurse in 1975.

The more remote or further north the job was, the greater the increase – which is what the name implies. I would add more to attract doctors and nurses to earn even in slightly more remote areas. As I recall, the compensation was quite substantial, and would certainly be a cheaper solution than these others that are now being planned.

Marja Haapanen

Ähtäri

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

