Reader ‘s opinion National defense needs to be rethought

Current our national defense system does not prepare us enough for disruptions in the distribution of food, energy and information caused by an attack or disaster. A far-reaching duty to defend would teach the entire age group to survive: to find shelter, to purify water, to cultivate and preserve food, and to care for those in need.

The skills of the military need not be completely forgotten: a hierarchical chain of action can save in an emergency, but it must also be learned to dismantle. Giving up arms would free up funds to combat climate change and reduce inequality. It would be effective peace work and a statement for the future of humanity.

Ronja Vehviläinen

Student of Political Science, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.