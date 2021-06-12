Reader ‘s opinion Military bands offer a variety of musical experiences

thank you Reino Riihinen’s opinion (HS 7.6.) regarding the Defense Forces Flag Day concert. It was hoped that this concert would also reach a new audience, and therefore soloists with their own songs were selected for the concert, in addition to the festive marching music suitable for the day.

Military music and the six bands it represents maintain traditions, but offer different target groups a variety of musical experiences from light music to symphonic wind music concerts. At the same time, our professional musicians have the opportunity to develop their skills.

Within the Defense Forces, it is our job to conduct ceremonies and events properly and professionally. We want to offer events suitable for citizens – different target groups – and our concert selection also includes traditional march music concerts. We have received a lot of positive feedback about the concert and we strive to take into account all the feedback to improve it. Military music belongs to everyone!

Marjo Riihimäki

Curator of Military Music, Helsinki

