Reader ‘s opinion Man does not work like a machine in working life

Human efficiency cannot be achieved by increasing working hours.

Huawein cybersecurity director Mika Lauhde raised In an interview with Kauppalehti (4.6.) Raised the idea of ​​a seven-day work week as a solution to the challenges of competitiveness in relation to American and Chinese work culture. The condensate shocked, saying that he himself adhered to this idea and worked 80-hour weeks without taking summer vacations.

Contrary to Lauhti’s opinion, the study does not support the view that by increasing working hours we would achieve significant additional productivity in our working life.

The condensate view represents an old-fashioned Taylorist concept of efficiency that was developed for a 19th-century factory environment. In this case, the key measure of efficiency was the number of work tasks per unit of time. The nature of the work has changed radically since those times, and therefore our understanding of efficiency should also be updated.

Work is more of a knowledge work that requires human thinking capacity than just mechanical execution. In mechanical work, performance per unit time is a good measure of efficiency: the longer a machine grinds at full power, the more productive and efficient it is.

Man, on the other hand, does not work like a machine. Namely, human efficiency cannot be achieved by “tightening the screw”. Finnish and international studies show that long working weeks are associated with serious health problems.

There is already talk in the world of the pace of sustainable action at which individuals and organizations can operate effectively and sustainably. Organizations must be able to evaluate the basic assumptions and processes that guide work and performance. Added value comes from new solutions that can be done smarter and less.

We are already facing a difficult challenge in our current working lives: for economic reasons, we are under pressure to prolong our careers, but from a public health perspective, it seems that people are struggling with the challenges of coping at work more often and earlier.

Fortunately, we also hear the views of leaders on humanly effective work. For example, IBM Finland’s CEO Mervi Airaksinen has said in an interview with Talouselämä that the work is done within a reasonable working time.

Perhaps it would be time for us to think together, instead of working 80-hour weeks, on how to make our working lives humanly efficient – that is, one in which efficiency is not removed from people’s backs, but by rationalizing the organization.

Outi Ikonen

leading organizational psychologist

Jaakko Sahimaa

organizational psychologist

Anne Rantala

leading occupational health psychologist, organizational psychologist

Terveystalo

