Reader ‘s opinion Liisankatu is in disgracefully poor condition

Helsinki Liisankatu, which crosses the administrative center, is still in disgracefully poor condition. As a writer on the subject years ago, I can say that the situation has only changed for the worse, despite a number of repairs.

At least the improvement attempt last summer did not improve the situation on the street. How is it possible that the street is not in good or even decent condition – for example, the corner of Liisankatu and Mariankatu?

Whenever possible, motorists are now circling the far-reaching street. Namely, with its bumpy and cobbled street paving, it breaks its passing game.

Harry Nikander

service advisor, Helsinki

