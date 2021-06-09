No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Liisankatu is in disgracefully poor condition

by admin_gke11ifx
June 9, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Helsinki Liisankatu, which crosses the administrative center, is still in disgracefully poor condition. As a writer on the subject years ago, I can say that the situation has only changed for the worse, despite a number of repairs.

At least the improvement attempt last summer did not improve the situation on the street. How is it possible that the street is not in good or even decent condition – for example, the corner of Liisankatu and Mariankatu?

Whenever possible, motorists are now circling the far-reaching street. Namely, with its bumpy and cobbled street paving, it breaks its passing game.

Harry Nikander

service advisor, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

