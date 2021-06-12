Reader ‘s opinion License plates on electric kick boards could reduce bumping

No Result
License plates on electric kick boards could reduce bumping

June 12, 2021
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Electric kickboarding is a convenient way to get around the city center. Most boarders move matter-of-factly, but the movers can also accommodate indifferent road users.

While visiting Berlin, I noticed that the same companies were operating there as well, and the Berliners also used a lot of electric kickboards. However, the driving style and parking of the ferries was clearly better than in Helsinki. Perhaps the reason was that all the electric kickboards had a small number plate on them, which can be used to identify even afterwards who has used the device in question.

There are similar electric kick boards in Finland and Helsinki, which are clearly followed by a place for a small number plate. If we switched to registration, potential bumpers, such as electric kickboarders driving on sidewalks, would be identifiable afterwards if the registration number were written down.

In addition to bicycles, the bike paths have space for electric kickboards. Leave sidewalks for safety only for walkers.

Jouni Leivo

Töölö, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

Eriksen passed out during a match

