Reader ‘s opinion Hygiene products can be replaced as part of income support

I refer Helsinki City Council to discuss the initiative to distribute free menstrual pads through schools. I was at the heart of the debate (HS City 3.6. and HS Opinion 10.6.), and I would like to correct the writing for my part.

I suggested teaching the use of fabric menstrual pads in schools as part of the generalized green thinking in modern society. After all, permanent ties and, for example, baby diapers also reduce the world’s waste load. These products are available, albeit at a branded price, from some health product and baby supplies stores. My speech was considered offensive.

Secondly, the distribution of menstrual pads does not eliminate low-income families, and hygiene products can already be replaced as part of income support, for example by issuing vouchers. This also reduces the financial stigma of the young person. In addition, school nurses are already sheltered when needed.

Third, the acquisition of menstrual supplies requires tendering, storage, distribution, and distribution, which incurs additional costs for both teaching and administration. Out-of-town residents studying in Helsinki schools will also receive individual menstrual protection as a result of this decision.

All of this is money away from, for example, the costly urinary incontinence pads for low-income seniors, whose replacements are now being made by fabric and handwriting for many sufferers in order to reduce the cost of diapers and get out of their homes. Forcing it into my world of values ​​is called offensive.

Arja Karhuvaara

City Councilor (Kok), Helsinki

