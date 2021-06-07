Reader ‘s opinion Hus should take care of his employees

The cost efficiency of the Helsinki and Uusimaa hospital districts has been achieved by streamlining operations so that work has become truly hectic.

Editorial (HS 4.6.) by The financing of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) must be secured. The paper mentioned that Hus has been a success in terms of both the quality and cost-effectiveness of treatments. On this basis, the paper suggested that Hus’ operations and funding should be secured by law in the context of SOTE reform.

Judging by those metrics, Hus has indeed been a success story. However, Hus would not be able to operate without employees – and from their point of view, Hus does not appear in a purely positive light.

The quality of care requires highly trained staff, active research work and a high-quality, 24-hour emergency system. Hus ’cost-effectiveness has been achieved by streamlining operations so that work has become truly hectic, around the clock. The implementation of quality care in an extremely cost-effective manner has led to messages of exhaustion beginning to be heard from Hus’s highly trained and highly motivated staff.

For example, midwives have expressed concern about the patient safety risk posed by the continuing rush, and many of Hus ’specialties have dictated poor assessments of the organization of specialist physician training. The coronavirus pandemic has further increased the hurry, and the dismantling of the resulting treatment queues will sustain an exceptional workload for several more years to come.

Hus’s problem is its magnitude. Administratively, in such a large expert organization, it is not easy for anyone to maintain an overall picture. Financial decision-making is far from practical.

At the grassroots level, a lot of good is being done at Hus and activities are being developed in a direction that supports coping at work. For example, in the author’s specialty in anaesthesiology and intensive care, a working time experiment has just started, in which doctors’ recovery from heavy on-call work is supported by new arrangements.

Hus has a de facto monopoly in the field of emergency care, such as anesthesiology and intensive care, as an employer of specialist care in an area where about 30 per cent of the Finnish population lives. If, as part of the SOTE reform, Hus’ position is cemented in law, I hope that the same law will give Hus a special obligation to take care of its employees and their resilience.

Pirkka Pekkarinen

Doctor of Medicine and Surgery, Specialist

Helsinki

