Reader ‘s opinion Health taxes guide industry to develop healthier products

Food Industry Association according to directors Heli Tammivuori and Marleena Tanhuanpää (HS Opinion 4.6.) a health tax would not control consumption but would dampen the food sector. The article presented arguments and opinions but did not present the research results that are widely available on the subject.

In recent decades, obesity has become strongly prevalent globally, resulting in an increase in chronic diseases. In many countries, society has unprejudicedly taken laws and regulations to reduce the supply and consumption of unhealthy foods. Their effects have been studied by scientific methods.

Appropriately targeted taxation reduces consumption. In a large study, the World Health Organization (WHO) investigated the effects of the taxation of unhealthy foods in Hungary. According to it, the prices of taxable products increased by 29% and their consumption decreased by 27%.

Well-implemented taxation does not degrade the food sector. In the UK, the food industry was informed about the upcoming tax two years before the tax on sugary soft drinks came into force in 2018. An extensive study of its effects showed that despite the tax, soft drink consumption did not decrease at all, but sugar intake decreased by 10 per cent.

The industry had reacted by developing drinks with less sugar. Public health benefited, and the soft drink business continued as before. An important effect of harmful taxes is that they give the industry an incentive to develop healthier products.

Tammivuori and Tanhuanpää argued that the tax would not change the behavior of consumers who incur the most costs for health care. Studies from Finland and elsewhere show that it is the less educated and poorer people who benefit most from health taxes. Health education reaches them poorly, but taxation is applied to everyone in the same way. Health taxes can reduce health inequalities between social classes, which have widening alarmingly in recent decades.

The paper stated that health-based taxation of food is perceived as “very difficult”. Where does this perception come from? In many countries, health taxes have been implemented with good results. I cannot imagine that politicians and officials in Finland would be more incompetent in this matter than in other countries.

Pertti Mustajoki

Chairman of Terve Paino ry

