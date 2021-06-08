Reader ‘s opinion Finland needs R&D funding promised by politicians

The government can take immediate action in the budget debate by drastically improving the effectiveness of the R&D tax incentive, which came into force at the beginning of the year.

Finland the current government base turned two years old in early June. It was a great decision that the government promised to promote the goal that in 2030 four per cent of the Finnish economy will be spent on research, development and innovation (R&D).

Public R&D funding is about a third of the total pot. It acts as a lever: companies put two on top of the state’s one euro.

Last year, the government drew up a roadmap for tki, which was to set the path to the goal. However, monetary decisions on implementation have not been made. Finland, which is now recovering from the coronavirus crisis, is shouting even harder for more R&D funding.

We have a particularly low level of funding for innovation activities of private companies in Finland: we are ranked 30th out of the 44 countries monitored by the OECD. In Sweden, for example, funding is about twice the size of the national economy and in the United States almost four times.

Spring winter In the discussions, the government and its backing forces nodded and admitted: yes, this is exactly what Finland needs – recovery from the coronary virus requires research and innovation.

Pekka Ala-Pietilä’s authoritative working group recommended increasing the appropriations. At MTV, 20 economists gave their support. The Technology Advisory Board, the Research and Innovation Council, academia and academia all agreed. As the Minister of Finance began to talk about new billion-dollar funding for R&D work, expectations rose high.

Against this background, the achievements of the mid-term government were a great disappointment. The cold shower was further cooled by the news that cuts would be made to the funding.

The EU recovery package provides only a small temporary patch for R&D funding to replace previous fixed-term money. So it is necessary to ask why the government is now convening a parliamentary working group to consider R&D funding. Namely, all parties already agreed on the goal in their 2019 election programs. It is the government that has to make the decisions.

The government has locked other spending in the growth trajectory, but future investments such as research and innovation will remain unfunded. In order for companies to make investments, a long-term and coherent innovation policy is needed. It will help create new growth, achieve the goal of carbon neutrality – and pay bills.

Government can immediately address the budget conflict by drastically improving the effectiveness of the R&D tax incentive, which came into force at the beginning of the year. Only purchase research from universities and research institutes is deductible now. Deductible expenses should include the company’s own work, including innovation activities in connection with demonstration and pilot projects.

The ceilings for the R&D tax incentive must be set at a level that is significant for industry: around EUR 200 million. This would be one of the structural changes that Finland needs.

Carmela Kantor-Aaltonen

leading expert, Chemical Industry Association

Antti Tahvanainen

Head of Innovation Policy, Finnish Forest Industries Association

Heikki Kuutti Uusitalo

Head of Innovation Policy, Technology Industry Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.