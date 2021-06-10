Reader ‘s opinion Fighting the pandemic requires exceptional action

Global health and human rights should not be subordinate to the interests of the pharmaceutical industry.

Nari Lee and Gyöngyi Kovács wrote (HS Guest Pen 7.6.), the liberalization of corona vaccine patents would not solve all the problems, as the manufacture of vaccines also involves a wide range of know – how held by pharmaceutical companies and production – related logistical challenges.

Lee and Kovács are right that patent liberalization is not the answer to everything. Therefore, the exemption granted to the World Trade Organization would cover exclusive rights beyond patents, including trade secrets related to the manufacture of vaccines. It is already known from the experience of the HIV / AIDS pandemic that many of the claims related to the production of vaccines are not true.

A global pandemic requires non-conventional practices in the pharmaceutical industry based on maximizing operating profits rather than safeguarding public health. To date, only about two percent of Africans have been vaccinated, compared to teenagers in many rich countries.

If the European Union and other prosperous countries had agreed last year to South Africa’s and India’s proposal to release patents and trade secrets during the pandemic, the solution to logistical challenges could go even further. Instead, the European Union remains a stubborn brake on freedom, although many countries have already taken the initiative.

Lee and Kovács pointed out that the pandemic has also raised intellectual property issues in the discussion. These also need to be addressed more broadly than the management of the current pandemic. Global health and human rights should not be subordinate to the interests of the pharmaceutical industry.

Meri Koivusalo

Professor of International Health Policy, University of Tampere

Mariko Sato

expert, Amnesty International Finland

