Reader ‘s opinion Families also need a vacation together

Children’s short school days and long vacations pose unreasonable challenges for parents.

Button Pelevina wrote (HS Opinion 10.6.)that a seven-year-old child is too small for an independent vacation. As the mother of an eight-year-old child, I completely agree.

In the country declared to be the happiest in the world, children are left alone for long afternoons after school, including holidays. With the exception of teachers, no working parent has two and a half months off in the summer.

Children’s short school days and long vacations pose unreasonable challenges for parents. Too many children spend these times on different digital devices. Some children are more socially skilled than others and already know how to make friends’ meetings themselves – others do not. In addition, the child’s social relationships and skills need to be supported, for which not all parents have the resources.

In our family, caring for a child in the summer is settled in various camps where the child spends the entire June. In addition, the child is on vacation for one week with their grandparents and a month with their own parents.

Parents have to take holidays at different times because school holidays are so long. However, the family would also need a joint vacation. It is good to remember that camps are not free. Monthly camps can easily cost up to 600 euros, and low-income and / or families with several children can hardly afford this. This puts children in a very unequal position.

In my opinion, despite the opposition of the Education Trade Union, this whole palette should be rethought so that children are also consulted. At the same time, children’s hobbies should be reformed so that in the afternoons children are given hobbies in accordance with the “Icelandic Finnish model”. I know that the Ministry of Education has already allocated money to the municipalities for this, but implementation seems painfully slow.

Jenni Ahtiainen

mother of the Tokaj class, Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.