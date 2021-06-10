Reader ‘s opinion Electric kickboards are recklessly shaved

Electric kickboards bring year after year more incidents and accidents here in the metropolitan area, at least for us on the streets on foot or by bike. The boards are so quiet that their arrival cannot be heard as they hustle and bustle past the side. We also have little cyclists, and can only imagine how bad an impression would come in a collision with them.

In addition, the ferries are left to hang at any time somewhere: in front of the entrances of the shops, on the walkways, in the parks and on the train piers.

According to doctors, injuries to the head area in particular have been treated with electric kickboards as a result of the fall. Reckless, inexperienced drivers cause several dangers with their behavior. Hopefully the seriousness of the matter will be addressed before something irreversible happens. Should clear areas be defined where you can drive on the boards?

Päivi Mäkelä

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.