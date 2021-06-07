Reader ‘s opinion Election workers should not be mean

In the city now sees campaign workers from different parties. It is not always the party whose advertisement is offered. Nonetheless, it is not right to mean, threaten, spit on or, in extreme cases, reach out to election workers. A simple “No thanks” is enough.

The majority of campaigners are volunteers who, in their own time, work towards the idea they support, so it pays to be polite to them. Campaigning is part of democracy, and it is a valuable thing. There are countries where you are not allowed to campaign.

Juha Jaatinen

Helsinki

