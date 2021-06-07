No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Election workers should not be mean

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

In the city now sees campaign workers from different parties. It is not always the party whose advertisement is offered. Nonetheless, it is not right to mean, threaten, spit on or, in extreme cases, reach out to election workers. A simple “No thanks” is enough.

The majority of campaigners are volunteers who, in their own time, work towards the idea they support, so it pays to be polite to them. Campaigning is part of democracy, and it is a valuable thing. There are countries where you are not allowed to campaign.

Juha Jaatinen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.

RelatedPosts

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Next Post

WWDC 21: FaceTime, Apple's video calling app, extends to Android and Windows

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.