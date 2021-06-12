Reader ‘s opinion Dogs have nothing to do with grocery stores

Smells can make a dog unruly.

How can a dog be allowed in stores? (HS 12.6.) First of all, if a dog sniffs with its owner while walking everything, for example in the bread department, I don’t understand how you can prevent a dog from grabbing something from the shelf. There are so many types of dogs.

Secondly, if a dog suddenly smells a wonderfully familiar smell at one of the racks, that is, the smell of another dog, can’t it suddenly raise its foot in it?

I don’t think dogs should be brought into stores because it can lead to nasty situations. Not all dogs are suitable for movement anywhere. There are sounds in shops and malls that can mess up the dog’s soundscape, and smells can make a dog unpopular.

Salli Wahlberg

illustrator, Helsinki

