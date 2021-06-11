No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Concentrating interpreter training in Helsinki creates unnecessary competition

by admin_gke11ifx
June 11, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 2 mins read
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Students gain valuable experience when they get to practice interpreting in real situations.

Diakonia University of Applied Sciences plans to move the Turku campus and the sign language and interpreting taught there to Helsinki.

The tentative plan for the transfer of interpreting teaching is short-sighted. It created unnecessary competition with another college that teaches sign language interpretation, the Humanities Polytechnic Humak. Students from the two educational institutions would already be competing for insufficient internships in the metropolitan area, not to mention housing. Students in Turku have chosen their place of study because it is not located in the capital.

The current teaching of sign language and interpreting for the speech impaired in Turku also plays a strong role in the local community of the deaf and hard of hearing, which is the second largest in Finland. Students gain valuable experience when they get to practice interpreting in real situations. This is very important for building skills.

The field of interpretation is already a relatively small field of education. There will be an increasing need for trained, professional interpreters in the future. Therefore, it is important to offer the higher education leading to it as diverse as possible.

Taina Ukkola

expert, Language Experts Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

