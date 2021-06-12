Reader ‘s opinion Christians give a bad testimony of their faith by promoting the perpetuation of injustice in the Middle East

Terrorism must not be accepted.

Doctoral student Antti Tarvainen and Hannu Juusola, Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Helsinki, presented (HS Vierask Pen on 9 June) a new approach to Finland’s Israel policy. In their view, in the current political situation, they must reject the so-called two-state model as old-fashioned and start looking for a solution based on a single Israeli-Palestinian state model or alliance models.

The traditional Christian view, especially among those active in the faith, is, to put it mildly, to focus solely on the well-being of Israel, forgetting the problems and injustices experienced by the Palestinians.

This is not Christian but adds to the problems in the area. Israelis can count on the almost unwavering support of believers and continue to despise and belittle the Palestinians.

Terrorism must not be tolerated, nor must human rights be trampled on. There are a lot of peace-loving, very ordinary people among the Palestinians who have to put up with the trampling of human rights on a daily basis.

I think Christians give a bad testimony of their faith by promoting the perpetuation of perpetual injustice. Christians have a lot to do in their own attitude education to promote peace in the Middle East.

Eero Kavasto

dean

Pori Chairman of the Friends of Israel

