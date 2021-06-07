No Result
Reader ‘s opinion Balcony smoking must be stopped

by admin_gke11ifx
June 7, 2021
in World
Opinion|Reader's opinion

It is incomprehensible that the problem of balcony smoking cannot be controlled (HS Opinion 7.6.). In the study, every second apartment building resident reports tobacco smoke entering their apartment. It is a carcinogenic substance and also in many ways spoils people’s lives.

We all work in tobacco health constantly get messages from desperate people – the elderly, the sick and the disabled – Do something!

The Tobacco Act is being reformed, the Housing Company Act is being reformed, but a proper solution is not in sight. Why is it so difficult to resolve this issue, even though in our democracy this is the will of the vast majority and it is a question of health security?

Pekka Puska

Professor, Helsinki

Chairman, Finnish Ash Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

