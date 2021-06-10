Reader ‘s opinion Åland has a freak

The problem usually ignored by the silence of the area called the Islands of Peace is the Russian consulate there.

Åland a hundred years of self-government is indeed worth celebrating handsomely. It is a historic achievement envied by all the linguistic and minority minorities in the rest of the world.

The people of Åland seem to focus on self-government and have wisely avoided sophistication with neutrality and unarmedness. They do not belong to the realm of self-government, but the statements that accompany them seem to flicker in different forms in the mainland Finnish press.

Since 1856, there have been three state treaties on the unarmedness and neutrality of Åland. Yet whenever there has been armed activity in the northern Baltic Sea, Åland has become a war zone. During the First World War, troops from four warring countries worked there for a short time. During the Second World War, Finland occupied Åland twice to ensure its integrity.

The problem usually ignored by the silence of the area called the Islands of Peace is the Russian consulate there. It is apparently the only agency in the world so named whose publicly established missions include military intelligence.

Underlying this strange phenomenon was the need for the Soviet Union to ensure the smooth success of the occupation of Åland, which was part of its war plans, at least during World War II.

Åland has had to bear the ugly abandonment of military history with its bosom. This does not interfere with its self-government, but from the point of view of Finland’s sovereignty, it is a more vicious freak than a beauty flaw.

Jukka Tarkka

Doctor of Political Science, Espoo

