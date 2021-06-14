Finely tuned machinery The ENYAQ iV test cars offered by ŠKODA were all 80 versions. “The range is more than sufficient for everyday use,” says Jonathan, who covers about 50 kilometers a day. “My longest ride was from Pont-à-Celles to Arlon. The driving range was not enough for the round trip. That’s what I expected, since it was a highway trip of several hundreds of kilometers. I had to charge on the way at a 50 kW charging station, but it was experiencing malfunctions. So the problems you could experience have nothing to do with the car, but with the charging network that is still too limited.” Eveline then returned to Chimay without the slightest problem, but again that required a minimal amount of planning. We know, however, that the charging network will expand significantly in the coming months and years… all the more so as the car’s technologies work together to optimize everything. “In reality, the adjustment takes little effort. This is how the regeneration of the ENYAQ iV works reliably: as soon as you switch on the ECO mode, you recover fast driving range, really impressive. And you also just have to learn to trust the car, which doesn’t lie about its capabilities.”

Premium Orientation Just because the ENYAQ iV is electric doesn’t mean it doesn’t build on deKODA’s usual features. Thus, the strong points in this model of the future are also the practical aspects and the interior space. Thanks by the way to the electric powertrain and the fact that the battery modules are mounted under the floorboard. This frees up space between the front wheels, which improves maneuverability (turning circle), and there is also more interior space and loading volume. Kim confirms that: “I was surprised: the car is very spacious, with storage compartments everywhere and clever details such as the ice scraper, the umbrella, the nets in the trunk, the storage compartment with bins under the trunk floor,… Also the rear compartment. is very spacious. And for a car of this size, it has a remarkably short turning circle.” What also surprised our test drivers for a week was the intrinsic quality of ŠKODA, says Kim: “Honestly, this is a premium model. It has all the hallmarks of its finish, design and equipment, which is very high-tech, with the large central screen, the adaptive cruise control, the head-up display or the automatic parking system”. In other words, the ENYAQ iV is a car tailor-made for families and/or people with hobbies that require transporting things, resulting in great versatility. And this is complemented by a bold and sporty design, as Jonathan and Eveline emphasize: “The car has a very successful aesthetic that combines elegance and dynamism. Really very pleasant. ŠKODA also makes itself felt in the interior, with the large central display that is as practical as it is harmonious.” Ready for the switch?

The operating comfort of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV also appealed to our test drivers: “The softness, the quietness, the power, these are all things that are nice when driving,” says Jonathan. Eveline and Kim agree and praise the soft suspension and the silence, but also the ergonomics, thanks to a responsive touch screen along with “direct buttons that facilitate access to the menus”. When it comes to performance, everyone agrees: the power of the ENYAQ iV is more than adequate. Eveline even tried the SPORT mode, which “makes the car behave very dynamically and offers a lot of driving pleasure. I really didn’t expect that. The ENYAQ iV really can do it all.” Jonathan notes: “The couple is available immediately. So there is no delay when you leave, and the response is instantaneous, which is very pleasant.” So are they ready to go all-electric?