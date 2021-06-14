“I believe that surveys should always be given the value they deserve, but with consistency or always with the same reading lens both when they point us ahead to others and when they detect a percentage value that is struggling to grow”. With these words the senator of the Democratic Party Dario Stephan, president of the European Politics Commission of Palazzo Madama, responds to the di Affaritaliani.it if there was not a little too much triumphalism on the part of Enrico Letta in commenting on the Ipsos poll which gives very little to the PD first party.

As for Letta’s words, according to which the alternative to Salvini and Meloni is built with 5 Stars, Stefàno argues: “The alternative to Salvini and Meloni is built with an alternative, pro-European, reformist profile that knows how to embrace everyone the days the Draghi agenda, which is capable of recovering a majority vocation that speaks to the country not only to some. The relationship with the 5 Stars will depend above all on the evolution that the Movement will be able to achieve, also through the definitive maturation of the choice of a leadership recognized by all. I have read that they want to start talking also to the moderate class, I consider it a positive fact, but I do not imagine it can be an exclusive license as I do not consider it a license of the 5S to give licenses to those who are honest and those who are not, or who is less “.