Michael Ruben Rinaldi has given Ducati a new joy in the world from Superbike and he has given it to himself, taking the first race of the Italian round at the Marco Simoncelli. The Italian, who already showed his strength in free practice, was imposed from the start of Jonathan Rea, poleman once more. From the traffic light the group of favorites was formed, with Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding close to them.

But the rhythm of the Italian took down the Turkish’s Yamaha and the British’s Panigale, staying in one-on-one with the champion’s Kawasaki. Rinaldi and Rea marked each other closely, with traces on the chronometer, until an unusual error of ‘The Cannibal’ in turn 1. The save, in the purest Márquez style, minimized damage for Rea, who yielded the second position against Razgatlioglu and cleared the way for Rinaldi’s victory, as he avoided the first zero of the season. “I wish I could say that I learned from Marc, but the truth is that it was luck,” admitted the six-time champion after the race. From behind, Redding couldn’t catch Rea and finished fourth.

Among the Spanish, Álvaro Bautista signs his best result of the season, sixth behind the other Kawasaki officer, Alex Lowes. The Talaverano reaped a solid career that he solved that he solved by beating Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) and Tom Sykes (BMW) on the penultimate lap. Tito Rabat finished in the points (15th), where Isaac Viñales (17th) could not reach.