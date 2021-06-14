The flavors of Thailand combine perfectly with any type of bivalve. The freshness of the aromatic herbs, the citrus of the lime and lemongrass, the spiciness of the chili peppers and the creaminess of the coconut milk make up the base of the tom yum nam kon, a traditional Thai soup that tends to be served with chicken or shrimp but has everything to make clams, razor clams or mussels shine. As it is not too comfortable for me to have a soup with razors, for this recipe we will reduce the amount of broth a lot, to the point of being more of a sauté with a little sauce inspired by the dish I mentioned before.

It is common to find razor clams in national recipes: grilled with lemon, garlic and parsley, with seafood sauce or in rice. The main problem that the razor presents us is the sand that it can keep inside, making it annoying for many to cook it at home, a risk that we can minimize by leaving them in fresh salted water for a few hours. Like any other bivalve, razor clams need quick cooking because their meat dries easily and can be chewy, making them somewhat unpleasant to eat.

For this recipe we will start with a curry paste that, luckily, is very easily found today in any store with Asian products. However, I am in favor of making these pasta expressly at home, since they do not require too much time and you can modulate both the amount of salt and spiciness.

These razor clams with Thai curry and coconut are perfect as a side dish to accompany rice or noodles. If you have trouble finding fresh razor clams, feel free to substitute mussels or rail clams. And if you have an Asian supermarket on hand and a good greengrocer, add fermented shrimp paste, kaffir lime leaves and lemongrass to the homemade curry to add even more complexity to it.

Difficulty

Pretending that a mollusk that is dedicated to filtering sand is totally clean is sometimes complicated.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

500 g of fresh razor clams

Whole homemade curry paste or 2 tablespoons commercial green curry paste (taste salt and spicy first)

150 ml of coconut milk

Dried red chili peppers to taste

Basil and coriander leaves to decorate

1 lime

2 butter spoons

For the homemade curry (optional)

1/2 large red onion or two shallots

6 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

4 Thai green chilies

1 tablespoon fish sauce

The zest of a lime

15 coriander stems with their leaves

12 basil leaves

1.5 teaspoons toasted coriander seeds

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon white pepper powder

1 teaspoon of white sugar

1.5 teaspoons of salt

Preparation

Wash the razors well and leave them in water with a little salt for a minimum of four hours. Take them out and wash them again to remove as much sand as possible. In a mortar or food processor, prepare the curry adding all the necessary ingredients, grinding until a not too uniform paste is left, with some pieces. You can avoid this step if you already have a purchased curry paste. Add the butter to a large skillet and sauté the curry paste and dried chilies until it starts to smell good. Add two tablespoons of coconut milk and continue sautéing until it is integrated with the pasta and the separation of the fat is visible. Sauté the razors there over medium-high heat, stirring frequently for a minute. Increase the heat further and add 150 ml of coconut milk. Stir carefully so that it integrates well. Cook for a minute and remove from heat. Serve with coriander leaves, basil and sliced ​​lime to squeeze on top.

