Rea did not want to be a spectator of Rinadi’s triplet, but the Italian was playing at ‘home’. These two concepts turned the start of the second race at Misano into a tremendous struggle between the Northern Irishman and the Italian in which first place was exchanged. Of course, it was of no use to them since Razgatlioglu stole their third win of the weekend. Michael had something more than the rest and in the third lap he took the lead with the help of Razgatlioglu who was third until now and who passed Rea to place second. The Turk got hooked on Rinaldi’s wheel and they both began to make a hole with Rea and Redding, the only ones who managed to follow the rhythm of the head a little.

Thus the order was maintained until the eighth lap, at which point Toprak launched an accurate attack and passed Rinaldi. This circumstance was taken advantage of by Rea to cut the space she had lost while Razgatlioglu was now the one who tried to escape to the front. After the halfway point of the race, the difference between the Turk and his immediate pursuers was already more than a second, Rinadi and Rea as Redding started to unhook.

The second half of the race became an attempt by Rinaldi and Rea to hunt down the Turk’s Yamaha, something that they failed to achieve. With five laps remaining, the Italian left the championship leader behind and continued his head chase alone and, although at some point he seemed to get closer, Razgatlioglu never really saw his victory in jeopardy. The Turk masterfully dosed his advantage to pass under the checkered flag first. Rinaldi finished second after winning on Saturday and the Superpole race and Rea closed the podium thus confirming a consistency that keeps him leading the championship with 20 points of advantage over the Turk from Yamaha.

As for the Spanish, Álvaro Bautista could not confirm the good feelings on Saturday and finished eighth, Tito Rabat was 14th and Isaac Viñales, 17th.