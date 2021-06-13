Toprak Razgatlioglu stopped Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s hegemony, snatching him the victory in Race 2 at Misano and going to conquer the first success of the season that leads him to mend the gap in the world championship. The Yamaha rider has shown himself to be solid and witty in exploiting the difficulties of Jonathan Rea, who has never reached the top step of the podium this weekend.

Razgatlioglu therefore imposed himself in the second heat of the weekend, recovering 15 points for the reigning world champion over the entire weekend and arrives in Donington, the next round of the world championship, 20 points behind the leader. The Yamaha rider Pata is definitely satisfied with the work done in the garage: “This weekend we worked very well, even this morning in the warm up we tried a different setup which I didn’t like, so we tried it again for the Superpole Race and ‘it was also an improvement in braking. I finally managed to win and I’m happy ”.

Even Race 2 therefore seemed to belong to Rinaldi, yet Razgatlioglu had an ace up his sleeve. The Turkish driver studied his rival in this morning’s sprint race, understanding how and where to attack to get his first win of this season: “I followed and studied Rinaldi in the Superpole Race and I thought I could win in Race 2. But in the race I never spared myself and I always pushed, because I wanted to win. I run only to win, not to be second. I said always running second was enough and now I needed a win. In the end I managed to do it and I’m really happy. I have to thank the team because they have done an incredible job ”.

However, the race was not easy. The great heat made the conditions difficult and all the riders were on the limit: “I saw Jonathan on the limit, but I was too, because in the race the front was slipping a lot, it must have happened a dozen times and I had to close the gas because I needed this position. It wasn’t a great weekend for Rea, but he is still very strong. For us it is a good weekend because for the first time we have approached Rea in the classification, but we’ll see ”.

At the end of the Misano round, Razgatlioglu confirms himself as Jonathan Rea’s first rival for the world championship. Yet the Yamaha rider prefers not to think about it and concentrate on riding: “The championship? I don’t look at the points, because if I look at them I get stressed and I prefer not to think about them. There are still many races to do. But I’m coming slowly and we’ll see how the other races go. The goal is the world championship, but I don’t look at this aspect, I just drive. These races have been very good for me and have given me a lot of motivation also in view of Donington, where I am strong ”.

The Turk then concludes by talking about the visit to Valentino Rossi’s Ranch, which took place last Friday: “We went on Friday, I also had the opportunity to speak with Valentino. He is fantastic, he always follows me and I am happy to have met him because he is a legend. We also saw the training, but I didn’t drive because this weekend there were my races which were important. But he invited me to go to Ranche and who knows, maybe one day I’ll go to train ”.