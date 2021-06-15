The world leader in gaming peripherals has updated its line of monitors with the new Razer Raptor 27, adding some really interesting features.

The new Razer Raptor 27 will have support FreeSync Premium with low frame rate compensation for smoother gameplay, a refresh rate slightly faster of 165Hz (the previous model reached 144Hz), and THX certification which claims to deliver exceptional color, tonality and image accuracy.

As the version 2019, the Razer Raptor 27 will have the Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and its 27-inch matte QHD IPS panel covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The 2021 version of the monitor, when released in the third quarter of this year, will cost $ 799.99, or $ 100 more than the previous version, however the improvements make it at least worth considering if you want to play on PC with one advanced variable refresh rate technology.

The Razer Raptor 27 will be hard to beat even when it comes to design in fact, with this model the choices made with the previous model have not been abandoned, here too you will find a sturdy aluminum base which allows the monitor to rotate 90 degrees for easy cable management.

It is undoubtedly a high price to pay, however not an exaggeration, even if some 4K gaming monitors do have a slightly higher price, such as the Nitro XV28 from Acer which is priced at $ 899 but has one 28 inch 4K IPS screen with HDMI 2.1 ports that support games with refresh rate up to 120Hz on PC or PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Further innovations accompanying the new Razer Raptor 27

Razer now offers a VESA adapter which can be used both on this Razer Raptor 27, and on the previous model. If you want to ditch the cradle that came with the monitor, this adapter (also available in Q3 2021) costing $ 100, will allow you to mount the Raptor 27 on a monitor arm or some other VESA base you may prefer.

This however, from my point of view, would have been a pretty cool accessory had it been included with the new monitor, particularly as this will cost more, but sadly it won’t, plus there’s a good chance you’ll still want to use the standard base with LED Chroma coating.

Outside of the changes I mentioned earlier, there is not much else, the ports have not undergone any changes with this new version, the Razer Raptor 27 will indeed come with one HDMI 2.0b port, one DisplayPort v1.4 port, a USB-C port with support DisplayPort, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 passthrough ports it’s a headphone jack.

Razer has another announcement at E3, but it has little to do with gaming – it’s a $ 179.99 GaN charger that can provide up to 130W of total power. It’s worth noting that its two USB-C ports support up to 100W (not 130W as the name might seem) and the two USB Type-A ports can draw 18W each.

If you have multiple devices plugged in at the same time, it will share power between them, for a total of 130W, plus it comes with some global adapters included, so it might be a good option to travel, depending on where you’re going.

The GaN charger (gallium nitride) by Razer it is not the only 100W option on the market, in fact at $ 100 there is the HyperJuice charger which looks very similar, plus the same company also has other 65W and 100W adapters that can be stacked for more power and more ports.

It will be hard to find a USB-C charger faster than 100W, but that may change in the future as the new specification USB-C Release 2.1 supports charging up to 240W, however in the meantime it won’t take long to find a cheaper GaN charger than Razer’s.