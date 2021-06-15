Often the prototypes presented at CES they are only part of the show of a showcase, designed to make people talk and as a springboard towards more current and concrete proposals. This was not the case Project Hazel, N95 certified smart mask revealed, in fact, at the last CES from Razer and now confirmed for arrival between October and November.

The CEO of Razer, Min-Liang Tan, confirmed that Project Hazel already has many requests, which cannot all be satisfied, but we will work to distribute the mask effectively among buyers.

The mask will be available only on the site through a pre-emption system: every time there is a restock, the first on the list will be notified, who will be able to decide whether to buy the product.

According to Razer this would be the best smart mask in the world, naturally reusable and with an N95 filter (i.e. that retains impurities and microparticles at 95%) with disc fans, anti-fog coating, voice projection and Chroma RGB lighting, just to please. . Any other info (together with the pre-emption form) is available on official site, while on Instagram there is a filter to “test” (although only virtually) the aesthetics of the device. The price has not yet been announced, but we imagine it will certainly not be cheap.

