Girona won the first round from the final due to the promotion in Vallecas (1-2) and now it will be Montilivi who dictates the sentence. Although the Catalans play at home and have the result in their favor, Rayo is clear: the mission is difficult, but not impossible. “We are going to go there to try to do the machado. The second leg is not going to be easy because you have to achieve a very good result, but If anyone can get it, it is us because we are the team that has managed the most this season. As the week passes we will be contagious and, when we jump to the grass next Sunday, we will all believe that it is possible, “Iraola wielded.

The franjirrojo technician is not the only one who thinks this way. Many players clung to that hope as soon as the first leg ended. And it is that, in 90 minutes, many things can happen … “If soccer has taught me something, it is that when you want something, the first step is to believe and this team believes. Let no one give us up, we will give everything to achieve our dream “, shared in Twitter Óscar Valentín, with experience in promoting promotions, his to Second with another Ray -the Majadahonda- He arrived in minute 97 and with an own goal from the central Cartagena, Míchel Zabaco, in 2017-18.

The scorer of Rayo’s goal, the Pichichi Isi, also bets on the feat. “You have to believe in this team because you can, we have done it more times in the league and the rivals have ended up asking for the time“, said the extreme in the microphones of Movistar. The numbers support him because the Strip started losing 23 games this season and managed to equal three (Sporting, Ponferradina and Leganés) and win seven (Sabadell, Zaragoza in both laps, Logroñés, Espanyol, Girona and Leganés in their promotion duel in Butarque). They also tied the games with Cartagena and Albacete, when they were 2-1 and 1-2 respectively.

But among these seven comebacks, there were two with epic overtones. The Vallecanos turned the 2-0 of a leading Espanyol in their fiefdom, with goals from Isi, Montiel and Álvaro and They did it again against Zaragoza, who had endorsed him two in Vallecas, until Baby, Catena and Álvaro broke in to sign the victory. For its part, There has only been one team capable of going back to Girona this season … Rayo! Comesaña and Isi left Bueno’s initial goal on wet paper. That should be the way for Madrid, who would rise with any victory except 0-1 (for the double value of the goals away from home) and the 1-2, which would lead to an extension, after which there would be no penalties and the best classified would go up directly, in this case, the Catalan team, fifth.