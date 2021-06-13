Raw materials The world’s shortage of raw materials has already become so severe that it threatens the climate – “Reducing carbon can cost more than estimated”

Raw material prices have risen to heights, but mining companies are not investing. This has led to a shortage of metals that are vital to achieving climate goals.

Raw materials the boom will raise the profits of mining companies. Nevertheless, companies are not injecting money into new projects, raising concerns about a shortage of some metals in the future.

According to analysts, particularly severe shortcomings are expected for so-called technology metals such as cobalt, copper and lithium. Manufacturers of batteries, electric cars and wind turbines are guaranteeing a growing demand for these metals.