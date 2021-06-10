With the release of the new Ratchet & Clank, the world of LittleBigPlanet didn’t want to miss out on the characters.

The premiere of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart for PS5 doesn’t just come with the Insomniac game. Its charismatic protagonists Ratchet, Clank and Rivet Not only will they have to save the world from chaos by killing Nefarius, but they will also make their way to other games, such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, another excellent platformer from the PlayStation family.

Sumo Digital, responsible for the game, have announced that they will have their own version of the aforementioned characters with a special costume as well as emotes for the adventures of Sackboy and company. They will be available from June 11, when the new Ratchet and Clank for PS5 also arrives.

The versions of PlayStation characters in Sackboy are becoming more commonAs you can see in the image, the lombax and the little robot look different and original to fit in the environment of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. It is common for PlayStation premieres to receive their own costumes for the LittleBigPlanet universe. We recently saw Selene from Returnal as well.

If you want to know everything about the PS5 exclusive, don’t miss our analysis of Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart. In addition, on June 11 we also premiered our documentary Ratchet: the legend of the lombax that saved the galaxy, based on the popular Insomniac Games saga.

