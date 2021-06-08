If you’re eagerly awaiting the release of Insomniac’s upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, there’s not much longer to go. Set directly after the events of Ratchet and Clank: Into the Nexus, Rift Apart is shaping up to be something very special indeed. Chris’ Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart review only confirms that.

We can’t wait to rip through multiple dimensions as Rivet as we take on the evil Emperor Nefarious. And now, with just days to go until you can explore the cross-dimensional worlds of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, we’ve gathered a list of the best places to pre-order the game ahead of its official release on 11th June.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order (Standard Edition) It’s worth noting that most retailers include a policy that will refund you any price difference in the pre-order price, so don’t be worried if it ends up dropping a little before launch. UK US

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart pre-order (Digital Deluxe Edition) If you’re not fussed about owning a physical version of the game, a pre-order for the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe edition can be purchased directly via the PlayStation store (both in the US and UK) and includes some great Additional features. In addition to getting the full game, the Digital Deluxe edition also comes bundled with a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, 20 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials), a photo mode sticker pack and five armor sets. Not bad for £ 79.99 / $ 79.99.