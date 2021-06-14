The Insomniac Games game prevails over classics like FIFA 21 or Mario Kart 8 in the week of its release.

Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart has debuted just a few days ago as one of the most anticipated exclusive games in the PS5 catalog and there was a lot of desire to see how the new generation squeezes the game of Insomniac Games. So much so that it has easily become the best-selling game of the week in the UK.

PS5’s new Ratchet and Clank has sold triple that of Returnal at its UK premiereAccording indicate Since the Games Industry, the game has had a premiere very similar in figures to those that other important releases for Nintendo Switch have had this year, such as New Pokémon Snap and Monster Hunter: Rise. If we compare it with the last release of PS5, the last of Ratchet and Clank, who arrive accompanied by Rivet, has sold three times more than Returnal; although this is logical as it is a new IP of a genre more unknown to the public.

There are other news that sneak into the Top 10Like Chivalry 2, which comes in ninth with its highest percentage of sales (41%) on PS5. On the other hand, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has remained in position 12. It must be remembered that these data only count the physical sales; therefore, the data obtained in the digital market is not taken into account, which could vary the ranking.

Top 10 UK (ranked last week)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (New) FIFA 21 (1) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (3) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (2) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (4) Assassin’s Creeed Valhalla (6) Minecraft (Switch) (7) Resident Evil: Village (5) Chivalry 2 (New) Miitopia (9)

