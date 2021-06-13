Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Saudi artist Rashid Al-Majed confirmed that he is returning to mass parties through a concert that will be held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Friday (18 June).

Al-Majed had postponed his public concert in Dubai, which was scheduled for January 29, at the end of the Dubai Shopping Festival, due to the reasons for the death of his mother two days before the ceremony.

And all of Rashid Al-Majed’s recent concerts were “online” only and without an audience, they were shown through special applications last Eid Al-Fitr, which he presented from his home in Dubai, in compliance with precautionary measures and avoiding infection with the Corona virus.