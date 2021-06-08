Murad Al Yousef (Dubai)

Saudi artist Rashid Al-Fares is working on finishing and implementing his first experience with the Iraqi song, which he chose from the words of the Iraqi poet Rami Al-Aboudi and composed by the Iraqi Adham.

Al-Fares is going through this experience after presenting a large group of songs of Saudi lyrical color, most of which are concert songs and lyrical sessions, which are preferred to be presented as different from the rest of the songs that are usually presented in the artistic arena.