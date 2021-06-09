Mariam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

The students of the twelfth grade in state schools yesterday took the first exams at the end of the third semester of the year 2020 2021, in the subject of Islamic education, which came in the form of 25 questions that they described as easy and at the level of the intermediate student, and students of the general and advanced tracks continue their exams today in the subject of social studies today And they conclude the exams with the subject of health sciences on June 17th.

The students in the two departments in Ras Al Khaimah explained that the questions of Islamic education were divided into different forms and within the curriculum, noting that they came at the level of the average and ordinary student, in addition to a number of questions that characterize the distinguished student.

And the students indicated that the preventive measures were at the highest standards, which included making sure that there was a nose swab and that the student was free of corona and checking body temperature, and then sticking a green mark on the student’s clothes to confirm that he passed the monitoring and detection committee upon entering the school.

The student, Al-Anoud Al-Naqbi, from Al-Hudayba Secondary Education School in the advanced, said: The Islamic education test was distinguished by its ease, smoothness and directness, and many students expected that he would obtain high marks in the test, and about the precautionary measures, she confirmed, like other students, that the school was keen to follow preventive measures against the spread of the virus Corona, where the school followed a protocol and system in the entry and exit of students to the examination halls, and maintaining the distance of physical distancing. As for the student Ahmed Essam from the Salaf Al-Salih School, one of the private schools in Ras Al Khaimah, he confirmed that things were easy, praise be to God, and the precautionary measures overwhelmed the place, which was represented from the time the student entered the school and the school class until he left the exam hall, which created an atmosphere From the reassurance and calmness of the student, and the student noted that the cadres and administration in the school sent the students comfort and lack of confusion in the exam and not to rush and wait in solving the questions, not to mention that the exam was accessible to everyone and direct.

In the same context, the students of the second cycle, yesterday morning, took the end of the school year test, which I was through directly entering the program and solving the questions on time.