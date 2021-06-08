Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

Northwood University, Western International College and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced that Ras Al Khaimah will host the Northwood University Center for International Programs.

Northwood University has an international program center accredited by the Higher Education Commission in the United States of America, which is headquartered in Midland, Michigan, and the center is the first program center to be licensed in the “Rakez” academic area concerned with organizing universities and providing high-quality and cost-effective education To support students and parents.

The selection of Northwood University for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah to establish its international program center comes in line with the requirements of the labor market, and the university’s initial plans to offer bachelor’s curricula in business administration that include the majors of finance, management, marketing and hospitality, in addition to enrolling students in the minor business analysis specialization, and the university seeks to prepare A generation of distinguished students who are ready to take on work challenges by supporting them in various possible ways, which enable them to discover their skills and talents and use them in entrepreneurship and innovation in an environment that stimulates competition and creativity

Mamiko Reeves, Assistant Vice President and Dean of International Programs at Northwood University, said: “The cooperation with Western International College opens the door to providing promising educational opportunities to students from all over the world, as the university harnesses its efforts to motivate students and develop their capabilities in order to prepare them as leaders of the future.”

For his part, Ramy Galad, CEO of RAKEZ Group, welcomed Northwood University to join RAKEZ, which hosts major universities, training institutes and education service providers in its academic region, praising the university’s prestigious position as the best university to offer business administration curricula in the US state of Michigan and the first to Its kind in the “Rakez” academic area.