Famous tapestries by Raphael, displayed in the large gallery of the Royal Palace of Madrid, have been endangered due to pigeons, writes The Guardian.

Nine carpets, illustrating scenes from the book “Acts of the Holy Apostles”, were presented to the general public at the end of 2020. The exhibition was timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the death of Raphael, one of the outstanding painters of the High Renaissance.

However, in recent weeks, gallery staff have begun opening windows to ventilate the area. This circumstance began to be used by pigeons that fly through the window openings into the museum itself. The Spanish newspaper ABC was the first to draw attention to this problem, publishing several frames in which birds are captured near tapestries, and their droppings are also visible. “This threatens the safety of nine valuable tapestries,” the editorial office said.

The Institute for Cultural Heritage of Spain, which is responsible for the exhibition and the preservation of the works, stressed that “not a single tapestry was damaged.” The representatives of the institution examined the palace and did not notice any nests inside the building.

To prevent the pigeons from trying to enter the museum, two safe ultrasonic devices were placed inside it. In addition, the gallery now began to control the opening of the windows to “ensure adequate ventilation, ensure the safety of visitors and prevent the appearance of birds.”

The tapestries were created in Brussels in the middle of the 16th century based on original sketches drawn by Raphael himself at the request of Pope Leo X. In 1514, he commissioned the artist to take up this project to decorate the Sistine Chapel. Later, many monarchs from different European countries learned about the canvases and began to order copies of them. Among these rulers is King Philip II of Spain. It is the tapestries that he bought that are presented in a gallery in Madrid.