Sergio Bouquets, 35 years old, ends his contract with him Real Madrid within 22 days. The white captain is still at his Madrid home with the hope of one last call, that of Florentine Perez, in what may be the last attempt to unlock a renewal that, as already reported by AS last weekend, it is at a standstill. The problem is that in the two previous attempts that the president made directly with the Sevillian, on December 30 and in March, taking advantage of the party of Champions with the Atalanta, both times Ramos rejected the club’s downward offer: one year of renewal, with a 10% discount included.

Sergio understood that the problem was not so much money, but “respect and years” after so much time rowing and leading the team in circumstances not always favorable, like last year when Zidane’s team was thrown on his back to help him win the call ‘Coronavirus League’. Ramos considers that two years (plus one optional for objectives) was a way of recognizing the services provided and helping him finish his career in the elite at Real Madrid in a big way.

Those two refusals were understood by the club as a definitive dismissal to be followed at Madrid. In fact and as reported Josep Pedrerol in the Chiringuito, when in March he rejected the offer Florentino told the captain “then I’ll have to plan the squad without you”, to which the player replied “do it”. Since then, Madrid’s position is that there is no Ramos case because they consider it settled, to the point that they have made official the signing of David Praise, the only one consummated to date, and that they have slipped that the president’s wish is that Sergio Ramos tI gave a goodbye as you deserve for his incredible career at the club since 2005, posing with the 22 titles that he has conquered in white since he arrived from Seville being a 19-year-old boy (he was also the first Spanish signing of the Florentine era).

The Madrid president does not want a repeat of Cristiano or Casillas, the first saying goodbye with a simple letter to the fans and the second with a sad press conference, with tears included, which at least was rectified the next day with an act on the pitch of the Bernabeu according to the legend of the Madrid goalkeeper.

Until the last moment

But Ramos, above all, wants to rush his last options to continue at Madrid. That’s why he’s waiting for that call and that last conversation with Florentino. The discount is no longer a problem (you will accept it for sure) and if they offer you the renewal year that was put on the table in the first meeting, you would also accept it. The renovations of your colleagues and friends, Modric Y Luke Vazquez, as well as the arrival of Ancelotti, with whom he always had a great feeling, also encouraged him to continue. “But it no longer depends on him”, they explain in the player’s environment. “Sergio wants to continue at Madrid and retire here, but the decision is no longer for him”, they conclude.