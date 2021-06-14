The Ramos case has been reset in the last few hours. It does so by virtue of the information that transcends from both parties, the captain and Real Madrid itself, and especially after the meeting between the captain and Florentino Pérez, last Friday, revealed by AS. When it seemed that he was further away from solving his situation, Ramos, most likely, was presented with a second chance to stay at the club. As this newspaper has reported recently, the defense still aspires to stay as his situation unravels, since, to this day, he does not have any offer on the table. POn the other hand, Madrid slides that, although the offer they made for a renewal has already expired, they are willing to keep it if the defender is receptive.

Madrid opens its hand like this, also conditioned by the situation of Varane, who ends his contract in 2022 and does not offer any sign of wanting to sit down and talk about a renewal. In the white entity they begin to fear that he has decided to leave Madrid and they do not see it as a bad option to sell him this summer. It is one of the players with the highest market value. After the last update, Transfermarkt maintains an estimated price of 70 million euros. A good oxygen ball for Madrid’s accounts, especially considering that, if it is not renewed and is not sold this summer, it could go free in 2022.

Madrid, therefore, is willing to reactivate the renewal of the camero in attention to the services provided and the importance that Ramos has had in the squad in recent years. You will keep the offer that you initially made and that you understand has already expired. Although the exact amount has not transcended, it is clearly downward. Ramos is now earning 12 million euros net per season, the second salary step of the squad after the 15 that now receive, for example, Bale and Hazard.

Ramos’ is the only pending renewal of the three players in the squad who finished their contract this June 30. The situations of Modric Y Luke Vazquez they were already solved happily. Modric, also 35 years old, like Ramos, only extended one season. Lucas, who is 29, did it for three. One of the requests that distanced Ramos from the renewal was precisely that, despite being 35 years old, he wanted to sign two more, and not one, as is the custom in Madrid for footballers of his age. In addition, Madrid is proposing a salary cut in line with what it is doing to a large part of the staff after the fall in income due to the Pandemic.

Ramos’ last season, marked by injuries.

Ramos’ position in this regard, regarding the salary cut, has been one of the issues that has bothered Real Madrid the most. As reported Onda Cero, the captain was one of the actors who fought the most so that, this time, the club could not reach a joint agreement to lower the salary of the entire squad by 10% (revenues, since the beginning of the Pandemic, have fallen by 30%). Thus, Madrid could have saved around 50 million euros in its expense item. Instead, you’ve had to negotiate this rebate individually, on a case-by-case basis.

In the photograph that has remained after the arrival of Alaba at zero cost (he has started to collect, like Ramos, 12 million net) there are six centrals in the squad. In addition to the Austrian, Varane, Ramos, Nacho, Militao and Vallejo, who was on loan. Therefore, there are two left over. Ancelotti has already said that he wants a shorter squad. But in the last hours, the door has been reopened for Ramos to remain at the club, as long as he attends to the first offer that Madrid made him. The final outcome, however, remains unknown.

