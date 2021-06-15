Antonio Campos

Madero City / 06.14.2021 23:27:44





The hydrocarbon runoff that flows into the Pánuco river next to the Chachalaco pass located in the Hermenegildo Galeana neighborhood of Ciudad MaderoThey have become a real pollution problem that residents and fishermen in the sector seek to avoid.

The above was confirmed by Mrs. Martha Sobrevilla Hernandez, who expressed that with the presence of each rain from light to intense, a strong emanation of fuel odors is registered, derived from the fact that the water usually carries these residues in its path, which have become an age-old problem that is difficult to eradicate.

Relates that This problem has already been notified to the municipal authorities as well as the maintenance personnel of Petróleos Mexicanos, who have simply indicated that it does not represent a risk for the inhabitants, who are tired of observing how pollution continues to increase for decades.

The also leader of the colony, mentions that her neighbors let her know that oil runoff was observed at two points, the first was on the channel known as de la Bitterness and another near the facilities of the Pemex Maritime Terminal.

Mention that even the Navigare Pactor private vessel It is surrounded by a kind of special protection to prevent it from being stained with hydrocarbon.

Sobrevilla Hernández se has been commissioned to make known repeatedly about the presence of these pollutants that have caused that the fauna of the place consisting of herons, pelicans, gulls, as well as fish, are dying due to these residues of fuel oils that end up in the channels and the Pánuco river.

He also pointed out that the smell in the last hours was too unbearable so it was evident to all the residents of the place about the hydrocarbon runoff that was near the area.

For what fishermen of the Chachalaco pass and residents of the place are concerned about these fuel oil runoffs that occur during rainfall, which they hope will be completely eradicated.

.

.