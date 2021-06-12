The ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege will get crossplay support, Ubisoft has announced, though PlayStation and Xbox platforms will have to wait some time.

Crossplay and cross-progression between PC, Stadia and Luna will arrive on 30th June, Ubisoft said tonight during its E3 Ubisoft Forward presentation.

PlayStation and Xbox crossplay will arrive later, in “early 2022”. At that point, cross-progression between all platforms will then be possible.