Ubisoft has now gone into some detail on Rainbow Six Extraction, its upcoming co-op shooter where you team up with friends to face down an alien threat.

It launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S on 16th September, with crossplay across all platforms.

The name of the game is Extraction, and as you might expect, the aim of the game is to survive until … well, you are extracted. Who would have called this game anything else ?!

Our lovely Ian Higton has been extracting himself – you can watch a full round of gameplay featuring him above. But, perhaps more intriguingly, Ian’s video starts off with a peek at all the Ubisoft Easter eggs included that he’s spotted in one location so far.