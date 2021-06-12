Between name changes and date mismatches, Rainbow Six Extraction has been made to beg; but we have finally been able to play it and it is a cooperative for three of those who really tighten your nuts. It’s time to think, because if you take this as one more shooter, you’re going to go through game over a lot.

I know it’s not a very popular game, but I love GTFO. It has a hair-raising setting, requires a lot of coordination, and can surprise you with challenges that you can’t even see coming. Facing it is a joy, but there is a problem, and it is that it is tremendously inaccessible. On the other hand, last month Ubisoft It allowed me to try Rainbow Six: Extraction (formerly known as R6 Quarantine) which has reminded me of that one in many ways: setting, enemies and even some aspects of the gameplay. And I see a lot of potential for him to succeed where the 10 Chambers hobbled, which is in attracting new players. Don’t get me wrong, watch out, because it is not an easy or simple game. But it is one that you can understand if you put your mind to it.

For those less familiar with the matter, by the way, R6 Extraction is a game standalone cooperative, based on the PvE Outbreak event that Rainbow Six: Siege introduced for a limited time during Operation Chimera. That experiment, as you can see, went well; so it is not surprising that those responsible have wanted to extend its scope to that of a complete game. It still has a lot of connections to R6S, of course, and if you’ve played that tactical shooter you will surely recognize the operators by Extraction. Sledge brings his hammer to break walls, Lion is present (he could not be absent) and has his scanner at hand, there is no lack of Finka with his adrenaline “kick” and you can even recognize Doc with his healing gun, to name a few.

The bad guys also remind me something of the R6S Outbreak mode, only that at that time we were talking about infected and now about Archaeans, some alien creatures that have the same bad temper as their predecessors. “A more evolved form of the parasite originally found in New Mexico” to accurately reflect the words of its authors. As at that time, there are grunts, bloaters, and rooters; but the ranks have been reinforced with other archetypes you haven’t seen yet. There is time to talk about all that. For now, what I want to say is that it is more than “a paid Outbreak” and that its playability fits so well in a PvE environment as I already did in PvP.

Tactical action

In Rainbow Six: Siege, one is used to walking with lead feet. You use drones to scan the scene, you reinforce key points, you entrench yourself in strategic places, you take precautions when you look out; because there each shooting is solved with few bullets. Think It is the most important of all. Of course, a generic enemy controlled by the AI ​​is not so skilled as to put you on the ropes, but anyway Rainbow Six: Extraction wants you to stop and think and coordinate with your teammates at all times. Why? Well, very simple. Remember when Peregrin Tuk threw armor down a shaft in the Mines of Moria and ended up attracting all the goblins there? That’s.

You see, if R6S is a positioning game, R6E is a wear one. You start each challenge with stealth on your part, but there are many things that can go wrong and if you screw up, then all those potentially bad things start to add up. At first nothing happens with that because you have chargers to spare, you can take a scratch without a problem and you have special skills with which to handle. As you progress, those resources are lost and the enemies get tougher. Sometimes you also lose partners. It’s serious business, because if your character is defeated, he is truly defeated: missing in action, missing in action, MIA. Kaputt. You cannot use it again in the game unless you physically go to rescue it. But I’ll talk a little more about that below.

What I mean is that R6E is played slowly and with good handwriting, you can’t take it lightly just because an AI doesn’t have the skills of a real player. Do not see it as a stealth game, but rather as a tactical one: you have to make use of the abilities of each character, their tools and the particularities of each map to understand the risks of each objective, develop some type of strategy or procedure —Nothing too hardcore, don’t worry — to help you win with as few casualties as possible.

The game provides all tools imaginable for this: there is voice and text chat, there is a ping system and also a wheel of contextual actions to tell colleagues what you are doing or want them to do for you. It is important to take advantage of these possibilities to have at least an idea of ​​what you are doing with your colleagues, some organization. You can’t go crazy shooting, because if you do it the most normal thing is that things start to go wrong: gap here, a player who falls, another who revives him but with some scratches, the one who is cleaning the area is runs out of bullets, the medic runs out of healing shots. You know what I’m talking about. So it’s time to use the drones, seal holes in the wall before starting a control sequence, stun enemies before killing them, that kind of thing.

Missing In Action

Each Rainbow Six Extraction mission consists of three subzones of ascending difficulty, although the objectives of each one are random. You still have to interact with a series of nests without alerting the enemies, or hunt down a specific Archaean by stunning it, or capture a series of areas, and even interact with three points on the map but with very few seconds of distance between one and the other. . Almost all these ideas are quite generic (not necessarily bad, be careful) saving one: the vip rescue. And that VIP is, neither more nor less, than a character from your squad that you have previously lost.

If you have reached these lines, you will have already read that when one of your characters falls in combat, he is really KO: you cannot play as him again until he returns to your team, which is why in later missions he can appear as a target the task of rescuing a lost companion. That means that you cannot be content with just one character, and that you must be flexible enough to to learn to play with everyone even a little. Why? Well, probably, to avoid the “choice paralysis” effect that developers want to avoid so much. Remember the controversy when Zelda: Breath of the Wild introduced breakable weapons to force you to use your entire arsenal? Well, the same thing happens with this, only here we are talking about a constantly changing squad.

Your characters take damage during the mission and it may take a few games to see their health bar fully restored, and if it is declared MIA, then you will have to wait to recover it, and even to recover completely later. There is a way to simplify the process, which is to extract the squad in the middle of the mission. If a companion falls, do not let him down unless it is strictly necessary: ​​pick up his body and carry him up to a extraction area, where in addition to requesting a helicopter to extract the entire team, there is also a cabin where the injured person can be safely sheltered in case the two remaining players decide to continue the mission. But that is not always the wisest thing, because as I said, resources are not plentiful.

Rainbow Six Extraction has all the ballots to become one of those beloved and challenging games Often by studying the map and the situation, one realizes that there is simply not much chance of getting it right. The only points marked on the default interface are the extraction area and the corridor that leads to the next sub-area, so if things get ugly, it may be wiser to leave things alone and request the immediate evacuation. There is no shame in it, it is a tactical decision as good as any other: by doing so, you gain experience based on how well you have played the game. It is a matter of choosing better weapons in the next, communicating well and having a good understanding of the mission.

Doubts and certainties with R6E Deep, challenging and replayable PvE.

Cooperation is a simple addition: it is 100% integrated into the gameplay.

An active character roster that forces you to know each member.

Some goals may feel a bit simple for the rest of the mechanics.

We need to look at the high difficulty modes to see what the experience is like.

I think Rainbow Six Extraction has all the ballots to become one of those beloved and challenging games where the community ends up developing their own conventions and strategies that you learn as you spend time and watch tutorials. This sounds like good news for anyone who appreciates co-op PvE games. For me, the main question is whether beyond that charm it will successfully scale as we increase the difficulty of each mission (I have only been able to test the most basic, which already required cooperation to win) because if it is not the case I think the magic will deflate quickly. Luckily, it is going so well that I highly doubt that will happen.