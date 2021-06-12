The cooperative shooter will bring R6 Siege operators to a new PvE environment.

It has taken its own time, but Ubisoft has finally unveiled Rainbow Six: Extraction – formerly known as R6 Quarantine, or “Parasite” according to rumors – during the Ubisoft Forward, which is what his E3 2021 conference is called. The presentation has been most complete: it covers cinematic trailer, gameplay and also release date.

The game will be available on September 16 on PC (via Uplay and Epic Games Store), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will bring together the agents of Rainbow Six: Siege in a battle against Archaean, an alien threat linked to the one we saw in the Outbreak event.

This new threat is an evolved version of the virus originally found in New Mexico: more dangerous, it has given rise to more complex creatures in addition to some of the ones we already knew. So, characters like Sledge or Alibi They will lend their fighting skills to the game in different containment zones, combined with new equipment that they will unlock as you play.

Even more interesting, probably, is the Missing In Action mechanic (MIA) that puts Downed Operators into a state of torpor during the mission – they cannot be re-picked from the grid unless they are rescued in the future. To avoid that, you have to carefully balance the risks of each mission and choose when to extract. In 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to try it (and die many times!) And we will soon tell you how it is.

More about: Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft, Rainbow Six, E3 2021 and Ubisoft Forward.