Dusseldorf (dpa)

Austria hopes to achieve its first victory in the European Nations Cup, when it begins its campaign in Euro 2020 against North Macedonia on Sunday, but the team’s preparations met with some obstacles, as a storm caused the training to be postponed on Saturday.

Because of heavy rain in Bucharest, the last training session of the Austrian team, led by coach Franco Voda, was postponed until the evening. But Foda is not concerned even with the forecast that the weather tomorrow will be similar to what it is today.

Foda said: I assume that the weather will not be effective tomorrow, Sunday. The Austrian team is recording its third European Nations Cup after the 2008 and 2016 editions, and the team hopes to achieve its first victory in the continental championship.

Foda indicated: I do not feel any pressure, on the contrary, I told everyone, the players, the coaches and the supporting staff that we can make history tomorrow.

He added: “This is our goal, to win the first match in the Euro and then we can see how things will develop and what other goals we will strive to achieve.”

If the Austrian team wants to qualify for Group C, which also includes Ukraine and the Netherlands, it must first beat North Macedonia.

Foda noted: We have clearly defined our goal, the group is perfectly balanced, all things are possible, and he concluded by saying: We want to do our best to reach the playoffs.