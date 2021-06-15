Much more underground than in recent weeks (given the postponement to mid-July) the great maneuvers on the Rai. The journaloni “friends” of Palazzo Chigi continue to trumpet to the four winds that Super Mario he will do everything himself and give the name of theCEO he was born in President of Viale Mazzini with a “take it or leave it”. Bales.

This will not be the case at all, if it had been there would have been no maxi postponement of almost two months. Palazzo Chigi, according to what appears to TPI, is cautiously listening to all the government forces and, compatibly, will not take it into account.

Of course, he will not give up expressing his preferences: for theto the identikit is that of a woman expert in numbers who is not too invasive on the editorial line which could thus be left under management to the General Managers of internal origin in order to satisfy the appetites of the Political parties, because beyond the rhetoric of the “man who must never ask” Mario Draghi he knows exactly how far he can pull the rope.

The name that has long been on track for the role of CEO is that of Laura Cioli but, to what he learns TPI, a new name begins to take hold and it is that of Patrizia Grieco, current president of Monte dei Paschi.

If theto it will be a woman then it is very likely that the President will be a man. For this figure Mario Draghi will have to hear i Parties but he is determined to make a preventive step also with the Colle. Among the names that have begun to circulate insistently in recent days (in addition, of course, to those already on the track for some time) stands out Franco Bernabè: it is a pity, however, that, as parliamentary sources report a TPI, beyond the support of the Pd in Supervision would hardly find the numbers.

Meanwhile a viale Mazzini as well as worrying about new ones vertices there is also tension in the future for the future appointments gods news directors. Some fears that the government wants to act already by the end of the summer by changing the top of the news immediately after the arrival of the new company executives.

But it will not be so: the idea of Palazzo Chigi is to “override” the next ones municipal in October (in order to avoid interference with the electoral campaign) and only after revolutionizing the assets of the tg. In conclusion, until 10 October (date on which municipal elections will presumably take place) the directors of Tg1, Tg2 and Tg3 they can sleep soundly.